Binghamton High School remains on ‘lockout’ since social media threat

By Matthew Benninger
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 4:51 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The Binghamton City School District high school remained on lockout Wednesday as law enforcement continues to investigate a threat made against it.

A spokesperson for the district said students were kept indoors and not allowed to leave the building for lunch. This is the third day of increased security at the school following an online threat involving guns made against it on social media Monday.

School officials said they are continuing to work with law enforcement to identify the person who made the threat but have not released a name to the public.

The district said students and parents can anonymously submit reports of bullying, threats and other safety concerns through the online platform Sprigeo, which is available on the district website.

