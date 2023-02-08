Binghamton men’s lacrosse holds 2023 media day

Binghamton attacker Kevin Winkoff (4) celebrates a goal with teammate Nicholas Imburiga (8)...
Binghamton attacker Kevin Winkoff (4) celebrates a goal with teammate Nicholas Imburiga (8) during a college lacrosse game.(Jackson Neill/WBNG)
By Jacob Russo
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 6:38 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VESTAL, N.Y. (WBNG) - On Wednesday afternoon, the Binghamton University men’s lacrosse team held their annual media day for the 2023 season to talk about how the team was gearing up for the new campaign.

The Bearcats went 5-9 in 2022, going 3-3 in the America East Conference. That effort lead to them finishing fourth in the league before losing to the UMBC Retrievers in the conference championship tournament. This year, the Bearcats return some key contributors from last year’s squad, including Thomas Greenblatt, Max Verch, and Ethan Insinga.

There are some question marks though. Star goalkeeper Teddy Dolan transferred to Maryland in the offseason, leaving the team to make a decision on who to put between the pipes this year. BU has two goalies on the roaster, and the team believes they’ll have their guy by the time the season starts this week.

In 2023, the Bearcats have a challenging non-conference slate before America East play begins, starting with a game against a stubborn Marist squad, plus some matchups with Lafayette, St. Johns, and Lehigh. Those games are going to help the team get together to make another run at an America East tournament.

“I think it’s a good mix of teams, different styles,” said head coach Kevin McKeown. “That’s what we’ll see in our conference too in terms of the pace of play, or certain types of offenses that other teams play. So I think we’ll get a good mix of the types of teams we’ll play.”

“I think every game is a game where we’re gonna be in a dogfight. And I think that’s exactly how it should be,” said midfielder Thomas Greenblatt.” We know that, especially with week one with Marist. We lost to them by a goal or two last year and it’s a game we really badly want to win. And I think that stands true for every single game on our nonconference schedule this year. Having that schedule is super important, especially because we can build off of every game heading into conference play where it really matters.”

The Binghamton men’s lacrosse team will open up the season on the road on Saturday, February 11 against the Marist Red Foxes.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shabeli Acevedo holding Presley
Unresponsive stray cat rescued by Binghamton Police recovers after a month
DMV rolls out new inspection stickers
Family opens up new gift shop in Endwell
Deputies seeking public’s help with West Corners larceny
Endwell man gets 8 years for weapon possession

Latest News

Chenango Forks guard Trevor Warpus (23) dribbles the ball upcourt in a high school basketball...
Highlights: Chenango Valley vs. Chenango Forks (boys’ basketball)
Johnson City guard QSan Tucker (1) dribbles the ball upcourt in a high school basketball game...
Highlights: Union-Endicott vs. Johnson City (boys’ basketball)
Highlights: Chenango Valley vs. Chenango Forks (boys’ basketball)
Highlights: Union-Endicott vs. Johnson City (boys’ basketball)