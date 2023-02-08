Binghamton men’s lacrosse holds 2023 media day

VESTAL, N.Y. (WBNG) - On Wednesday afternoon, the Binghamton University men’s lacrosse team held their annual media day for the 2023 season to talk about how the team was gearing up for the new campaign.

The Bearcats went 5-9 in 2022, going 3-3 in the America East Conference. That effort lead to them finishing fourth in the league before losing to the UMBC Retrievers in the conference championship tournament. This year, the Bearcats return some key contributors from last year’s squad, including Thomas Greenblatt, Max Verch, and Ethan Insinga.

There are some question marks though. Star goalkeeper Teddy Dolan transferred to Maryland in the offseason, leaving the team to make a decision on who to put between the pipes this year. BU has two goalies on the roaster, and the team believes they’ll have their guy by the time the season starts this week.

In 2023, the Bearcats have a challenging non-conference slate before America East play begins, starting with a game against a stubborn Marist squad, plus some matchups with Lafayette, St. Johns, and Lehigh. Those games are going to help the team get together to make another run at an America East tournament.

“I think it’s a good mix of teams, different styles,” said head coach Kevin McKeown. “That’s what we’ll see in our conference too in terms of the pace of play, or certain types of offenses that other teams play. So I think we’ll get a good mix of the types of teams we’ll play.”

“I think every game is a game where we’re gonna be in a dogfight. And I think that’s exactly how it should be,” said midfielder Thomas Greenblatt.” We know that, especially with week one with Marist. We lost to them by a goal or two last year and it’s a game we really badly want to win. And I think that stands true for every single game on our nonconference schedule this year. Having that schedule is super important, especially because we can build off of every game heading into conference play where it really matters.”

The Binghamton men’s lacrosse team will open up the season on the road on Saturday, February 11 against the Marist Red Foxes.

