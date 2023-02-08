Binghamton University professor Stanley Whittingham attends state of the union address

By Luke Meade
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 11:11 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WBNG) -- At the state of the union on Feb. 7 US Senate majority leader chuck Schumer’s special guest was Dr. Stanley Whittingham, professor of chemistry at Binghamton university.

Whittingham has previously won the Nobel prize in 2019 for his work with lithium-ion batteries, and last fall Binghamton university received more than 113 million dollars to establish a hub for battery technology innovation in our upstate New York area.

12 News spoke with professor whittingham just hours before he was appearing at the event on how his representation effects broome county.

“I don’t know if anybody ever has been his guest from Broome County before, but it gets us on the map, it gets us visibility, so ever little bit more visibility we can get is good for everybody.”

Whittingham also said he has had a long history with Schumer and fighting to secure Binghamton’s recent major federal investment in battery manufacturing.

