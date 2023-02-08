Delaware County man pleads guilty to DWI

Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 3:35 PM EST
(WBNG) -- A Delaware County man pleaded guilty to a DWI in court Monday, the Delaware County District Attorney’s Office announced Wednesday.

The office said Clifton Kirk, 41, of Summit, NY, admitted to driving on I-88 while his ability to operate a vehicle was impaired by drugs. This occurred on Oct. 23, 2021, when a police officer noticed he was impaired during a traffic stop.

The plea was entered as part of a negotiated disposition where the defendant is expected to be sentenced to five years of felony probation and required to successfully complete the Delaware County Drug Treatment Court Program.

The sentence will also require Kirk’s license to be revoked for a year and he’ll be ordered to pay multiple fines.

