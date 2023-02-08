Discovery Reform in the state of New York

This is a recurring recording of WBNG's 5pm Newscast.
By Shabeli Acevedo
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 10:57 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- In the state of New York, all prosecutors are required to hand over relevant material to defense attorneys prior to trial. That process is referred to as discovery.

Broome County District Attorney, Mike Korchak said discovery reform was implemented back on Jan. 1st, 2020. He says it puts the burden on prosecutors to turn over evidence within 20 to 35 days which includes police records, witness information and more.

Korchak said this increases the workload on an already strained staff. In Broome County, there are 18 district attorneys working in the office, but they handle over 1,500 felonies per year, several thousand misdemeanors as well as traffic cases.

Korchak says this forces DA offices to prioritize certain cases over others. In Broome County he says, they have to prioritize the violent and sex crimes while the lower-level cases don’t get the attention that they deserve.

.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chick-fil-A could come to Broome County at one of a few possible locations
Binghamton man to get 12 years to life for stealing from Weis Markets
Family opens up new gift shop in Endwell
Deputies seeking public’s help with West Corners larceny
Man charged with DUI after crash in Colesville

Latest News

Opioid settlement money comes to the southern tier
Opioid settlement money comes to the Southern Tier
Binghamton Public Board Meeting
Binghamton City public board meeting held regarding new cannabis retail store
Binghamton City public board meeting held regarding new cannabis retail store
Binghamton City public board meeting held regarding new cannabis retail store
Binghamton University professor Stanley Whittingham attends state of the union address
Binghamton University professor Stanley Whittingham attends state of the union address
State of the union
Binghamton University professor Stanley Whittingham attends state of the union address