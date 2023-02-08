Former Binghamton Mayor to open ‘beer garden’ in summer

By Matthew Benninger
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 3:57 PM EST
BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Another place to grab a drink after work is coming to downtown Binghamton.

Former Binghamton Mayor Rich David confirmed with 12 News Wednesday that he plans to open a beer garden at 138 Washington St. David is targeting an opening date of June 2023. David said he intends for the business to be a mostly outdoor-style experience.

The Commission of Architecture & Urban Design approved the project Tuesday, but David said he is still seeking approval from the city’s planning commission for the beer garden to be officially greenlit. He said he expects the planning commission will announce its approval by the end of February.

The former mayor purchased the empty property for $50,000 in 2009.

