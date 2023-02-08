How high is the risk of ice Thursday?

Tonight: Increasing clouds. Chance of rain toward morning west and southwest. Low: 25-33

Thursday: 90% chance of rain early. Spotty ice cannot be ruled out. 40% chance of showers in the afternoon. Late day high temperatures expected. High: 43-48

Thursday Night: 40% chance of showers. Temperatures rise and could spike to near 50 just after midnight before falling on the way to daybreak. Low: 43-48↑

Forecast Discussion:

Clouds increase tonight ahead of an approaching low pressure system. There could be some rain arriving SW and W of Binghamton toward daybreak. Lows will be in the 20s to low 30s.

Another system comes through Thursday with rain likely. At the onset of the precipitation, and the leading edge of it, there may be a few pocket of freezing rain briefly. Any ice will end and turn to rain within an hour or two. No significant icing is expected. Rainfall totals through the day will likely range from 0.10 to 0.40″.

As the warm sector approaches overnight Thursday into Friday, temperatures briefly make a run at, and could surpass, 50 before falling toward daybreak.

Friday sees sun and clouds and highs around 40. There is some uncertainty in the high for Friday as some guidance holds us well into the 40s. There may still be some additional changes in the next couple days.

Saturday cools down a bit but still stays above average. Highs stay in the mid to upper 30s. Sunday and Monday remain unseasonably warm with highs in the 40s. By Tuesday we’re looking at more quiet, and mild, weather.

There is no sign of any significant, prolonged cold anywhere in the next 10-14 days and as such snowfall chances are expected to be extremely limited.

