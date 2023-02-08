Keeping temperatures above average!

WEDNESDAY: Early clouds, becoming partly cloudy. High 40 (36-42) Wind NW 10-15 G20 mph

We’ll have some early cloudy, but as high pressure moves in, skies will become partly cloudy.

Temperatures will be above the average high of 31 degrees.

A low moving through the mid-Mississippi Vally will give us a wintry mix Thursday. Some snow showers

linger Thursday night.

Mostly cloudy skies Friday. Above average temperatures continue.

A low passing to our south will give us clouds Saturday. As winds turn northwest, cooler, more seasonable temperatures

move in.

High pressure will give us partly cloudy skies Sunday and into Monday. Mostly cloudy skies with mixed showers Tuesday.

