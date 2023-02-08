Local elected-officials share remarks on President Biden’s State of the Union

(WBNG) -- After Tuesday night’s State of the Union address, 12 News spoke with Congressman Marc Molinaro (R, NY-19) and Assemblywoman Donna Lupardo (D, 123 Assembly) for their thoughts on President Joe Biden’s remarks.

Freshman Congressman Molinaro was in attendance for the address; it was his first as a member of the House of Representatives.

Molinaro said it was an honor to attend the event and represent his constituents.

“To be in the room and represent the people of Upstate New York, not only hearing it but pressing to make sure that we deliver on a stronger State of the Union for Americans and for the residents and citizens of the 19th District is an honor,” said Molinaro.

A big part of Biden’s address called for Republicans and Democrats to reach across the aisle and work together on important issues.

Molinaro said he can see both sides working together on issues like a new budget plan and programs for mental health and substance abuse.

Molinaro was happy to see Biden touch on the issues of mental health and the fentanyl epidemic but would have liked to hear the president have a more serious tone when discussing fentanyl.

The congressman said he wished issues like the Chinese Spy Balloon that flew over the US earlier this week and programs for people with disabilities were touched on more.

Assemblywoman Lupardo said she was pleased with the address Biden gave Tuesday night and applauded him for recognizing the laws that Republicans and Democrats have come together to pass.

Lupardo said that a key takeaway from the address for Broome County residents should be Biden’s focus on investments in infrastructure.

“Going forward his continual focus on making investments in infrastructure is extremely important to our area,” said Lupardo. “Road repair, bridge repair, water infrastructure, and not to mention his commitment to buy American to make sure every federal contract uses American products is very very helpful for us.”

Lupardo mentioned that as someone who represents a district with an older demographic, Biden’s continued support of protecting Medicaid and Social Security was very important to her.

“He was conciliatory, it was visionary, and I thought he did a good job,” said Lupardo.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.