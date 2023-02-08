Man who fired gun in Comfort Inn gets 4 years in prison

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The Broome County District Attorney’s Office announced the sentencing of a Plattsburgh, NY man Wednesday.

The office said Kristopher A. Duncan, 45, was sentenced to four years in prison and five years of post-release supervision after pleading guilty to attempted criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree, a felony.

Duncan admitted that he had an illegal firearm and fired it in a room of Comfort Inn on Upper Front Street in the Town of Dickinson. No one was hurt.

He also has a prior felony conviction for criminal contempt in the first degree in Clinton County in 2017.

“Felons bringing illegal firearms into our community and recklessly discharging them cannot be tolerated,” said District Attorney Korchak. “Fortunately, no one was injured. Residents can now be assured that Mr. Duncan be out of this County for the next four years.”

The case was investigated by the Broome County Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.