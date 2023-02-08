Moms House receives $1K donation

(WBNG)
By Emmanuella Justine Pierre
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 10:56 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Johnson City (WBNG) -- On Tuesday, Feb 7 The Greater Binghamton New York State Woman presented Mom’s House with a check in an effort to support their mission in helping community members in need.

Secretary for Greater Binghamton New York State Woman Patricia Walsh said their goal is to continue to help different women’s organizations within the community.

She said by donating $1 thousand to Mom’s House they can help aid both women and men in the area go back to school and get the education they desire.

“It’s helping women that have children and men that are single parents and support’s them while trying to get a college degree.” said Patricia Walsh

She said they will continue to hold fundraisers throughout the year to raise money to support different organizations in the area.

Copyright 2022 WBNG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chick-fil-A could come to Broome County at one of a few possible locations
Binghamton man to get 12 years to life for stealing from Weis Markets
Family opens up new gift shop in Endwell
Deputies seeking public’s help with West Corners larceny
Man charged with DUI after crash in Colesville

Latest News

Opioid settlement money comes to the southern tier
Opioid settlement money comes to the Southern Tier
Binghamton Public Board Meeting
Binghamton City public board meeting held regarding new cannabis retail store
Binghamton City public board meeting held regarding new cannabis retail store
Binghamton City public board meeting held regarding new cannabis retail store
Binghamton University professor Stanley Whittingham attends state of the union address
Binghamton University professor Stanley Whittingham attends state of the union address
State of the union
Binghamton University professor Stanley Whittingham attends state of the union address