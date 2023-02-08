Moms House receives $1K donation

Johnson City (WBNG) -- On Tuesday, Feb 7 The Greater Binghamton New York State Woman presented Mom’s House with a check in an effort to support their mission in helping community members in need.

Secretary for Greater Binghamton New York State Woman Patricia Walsh said their goal is to continue to help different women’s organizations within the community.

She said by donating $1 thousand to Mom’s House they can help aid both women and men in the area go back to school and get the education they desire.

“It’s helping women that have children and men that are single parents and support’s them while trying to get a college degree.” said Patricia Walsh

She said they will continue to hold fundraisers throughout the year to raise money to support different organizations in the area.

