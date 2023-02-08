New asteroid photobombs Webb Telescope

A new asteroid about the size of the Colosseum was spotted by the James Webb Space Telescope.
A new asteroid about the size of the Colosseum was spotted by the James Webb Space Telescope.(N. Bartmann (ESA/Webb), ESO/M. Kornmesser and S. Brunier, N. Risinger)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 1:57 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The James Webb Space Telescope observed its smallest cosmic object to date, an asteroid about the size of the Colosseum in Rome.

The detection of the asteroid was made by chance when the Webb research team focused the telescope on another asteroid.

The asteroid is between 300 and 600 feet long and located in the main asteroid belt between Mars and Jupiter.

The asteroid may be one of the smallest ever found in the main belt.

Astronomers will continue to observe to learn more about the asteroid and confirm it is truly a newly discovered object.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family opens up new gift shop in Endwell
DMV rolls out new inspection stickers
Deputies seeking public’s help with West Corners larceny
Endwell man gets 8 years for weapon possession
Shabeli Acevedo holding Presley
Unresponsive stray cat rescued by Binghamton Police recovers after a month

Latest News

Parents and their children are loaded onto a warming bus as they wait for news after a bus...
Day care in Canada struck by city bus; 2 children dead
Con artists employ cutting-edge technology in newest version of romance scams
Con artists employ cutting-edge technology in newest version of romance scams
Nathan Chasing Horse stands in court, Monday, Feb. 6, 2023, in North Las Vegas, Nev.
Bail $300K for former ‘Dances With Wolves’ actor in sexual abuse case
If you live in a state that gave out special rebates in 2022, wait to file.
You may want to wait before filing your taxes
Con artists employ cutting-edge technology in newest version of romance scams