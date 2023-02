(WBNG) -- Serenade your sweetie this Valentine’s Day with music!

The Southern Tier Barbershop Chorus “Singing Valentines” will present your loved one a song on Feb. 12, 13 or 14. Each delivery comes with a rose, candy, card and two songs.

To sign up, call 607-724-2611.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.