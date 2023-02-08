State Police seek public’s help in finding missing woman

NINEVEH, NY(WBNG) -- New York State Police are searching for a missing young adult.

In a Facebook post, State Police said it’s seeking the public’s help in finding 21-year-old Judy A. Benjamin of Nineveh, NY.

Police said Benjamin was seen at her residence on Thorn Hill Road in Nineveh on Feb. 5. She was last seen wearing a green sweatshirt and sweatpants.

She is 5 feet 4 inches and weighs around 100 pounds with brown hair and green eyes.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call State Police at 607-561-7400.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.