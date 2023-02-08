Top ten warmest winter so far

By Connor Thompson
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 4:55 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- This winter has been a mild one, with the Southern Tier seeing snowfall totals under by about a foot. But just how mild has it been?

For this winter season, we have an average temperature of 28.7°F. The average temperature should be around the mid-20s.

(WBNG)

If we look at the top ten warmest winters, we can see that six of the ten have come after 2000, with some of the warmest winters coming within the last 10-15 years.

This mild trend will continue into the rest of the forecast period, which will lead to the possibility of seeing this winter rise on the list.

