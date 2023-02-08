You’ll be able to buy weed in Binghamton legally this week

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Very soon, you’ll be able to buy weed in Binghamton... legally.

On Wednesday, Binghamton Mayor Jared Kraham announced the city’s first legal cannabis dispensary has been approved by the City’s Planning Commission. The commission voted unanimously to open the business, named “Just Breathe,” at 75 Court St. downtown.

A Binghamton-based adult-use cannabis dispensary has been highly anticipated since the first one in the New York State opened in Manhattan on Dec. 29, 2022. Just Breath is operated by On Point Cannabis, which is a partnership between its owner, Damien Cornwell and Broome County Urban League.

Mayor Kraham noted that Just Breath is just the third operational licensed cannabis dispensary in the state.

“Binghamton is leading the way on the legal cannabis industry in New York State,” Kraham said. “This new business is an exciting next step.”

The mayor said by updating the city’s zoning laws and working with the state, Binghamton has gone all-in on career and community investment opportunities in the cannabis industry which he said benefits everyone.

On Point Cannabis Owner Cornwell said Binghamton had made history by being the first legal dispensary outside of the Big Apple.

“We’re excited for what this means for the community, downtown Binghamton’s continued revitalization and our local economy,” Cornwell said. “Thanks to the New York State Office of Cannabis Management and the City of Binghamton for proactively laying the framework for this moment.”

Governor Kathy Hochul was part of Wednesday’s announcement. She said more dispensaries are expected to open soon.

“New York remains committed to supporting independent business dispensary owners, New York farmers who poured their heart into their harvest, and every adult who wants to enjoy legally purchased cannabis in and from the Empire State,” she said.

Just Breathe is set to have a soft opening at 3 p.m. on Friday.

The New York State Cannabis Control Board began issuing cannabis dispensary licenses in November 2022. Around 900 applicants were considered with beginning operations at the end of the year, such as the first one that opened in Manhattan.

