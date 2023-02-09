18-year-old killed in Chenango County crash

OXFORD, NY (WBNG) -- New York State Police said one person was killed in a vehicle crash on Wednesday.

State Police said troopers responded to the area of 1100 Hoben Rd. in the Town of Oxford and saw a 1991 Chevy pickup truck overturned. Taylor M. Demuth, 18 of Norwich, who was a passenger in the truck, was partially ejected from it and pronounced dead at the scene.

Two other occupants received minor, non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said an investigation determined that the driver of the truck failed to negotiate a sharp corner of the road when he overturned it. It was determined that the vehicle was uninsured, unregistered and the driver did not have a license.

Troopers were assisted by State Police Investigators, the Troop C Collision Reconstruction Unit, and members of Chenango County EMS, Greene EMS, Oxford Fire Department and Emergency Squad, and Chenango County Fire Coordinators.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.

