18-year-old killed in Chenango County crash

OXFORD, NY (WBNG) -- New York State Police said one person was killed in a vehicle crash on Wednesday.

State Police said troopers responded to the area of 1100 Hoben Rd. in the Town of Oxford and saw a 1991 Chevy pickup truck overturned. Taylor M. Demuth, 18 of Norwich, who was a passenger in the truck, was partially ejected from it and pronounced dead at the scene.

Two other occupants received minor, non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said an investigation determined that the driver of the truck failed to negotiate a sharp corner of the road when he overturned it. It was determined that the vehicle was uninsured, unregistered and the driver did not have a license.

Troopers were assisted by State Police Investigators, the Troop C Collision Reconstruction Unit, and members of Chenango County EMS, Greene EMS, Oxford Fire Department and Emergency Squad, and Chenango County Fire Coordinators.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.