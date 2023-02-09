Broome County Sheriff searching for missing trailer

(WBNG) -- The Broome County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help with an investigation into a stolen trailer.

The sheriff’s office said a 2018 Jayco Jay Flight travel Trailer was stolen during the early morning hours of Feb. 2 from 170 East Service Rd. in the Town of Fenton.

The camper is described as 19.5 feet long and has New York registration BP80082. The VIN is 1UJBJ0AJ17A0488.

Anyone who has information about the missing trailer is asked to call detectives at 607-778-2053.

