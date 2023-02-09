Clear Path for Veterans to open Southern Tier office

VESTAL (WBNG) -- Clear Path for Veterans of the Southern Tier will be opening its new office location at 114 Clayton Ave. in Vestal.

Outreach Manager Katina Sinclair said she hopes the central location, right off the Vestal Parkway, will help veterans be able to come together.

“We thought Vestal would be a great location,” said Sinclair. “It’s kind of in the middle of everything. I think it’s easy to access for a lot of them.”

Sinclair said Clear Path is planning to have programs for veterans like coffee hours and movie nights, but the bulk of programming will be driven by what local veterans are interested in.

“Whatever the veterans would like to do, that’s what we’re going to do,” said Sinclair.

Sinclair also plans on running a women’s night where female veterans can get together for different activities. The women’s night programs will take place on the third Monday of every month.

Regional Manager Jonathan Wanglund said programs at the new office are also for the veterans’ families.

Wanglund said the opening of this office has been six years in the making and he is excited to see the hard work finally paying off.

“It’s taken a while to get here, but without the great organizations in this community and great leadership this could have never happened,” said Wanglund.

The office will be holding a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Feb. 17 at 11 a.m.

The public is invited to tour the facility, meet with Clear Path staff, and enjoy light refreshments.

