Entire Binghamton Class of 2023 accepted into SUNY Broome through ‘College Express Program’

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Graduating seniors from the Binghamton High School Class of 2023 were invited into the school’s Helen Foley Theatre on Thursday to learn they now hold a guaranteed spot at SUNY Broome.

With the goal of increasing the accessibility of college education, Binghamton City School District is the fourth school district in the region to offer the “College Express Program,” a mass instant admit program which began several years ago.

The two-class period-long event featured a series of workshops that will show students how they can take advantage of the opportunity as they weigh their post-graduation options.

Additional informational sessions and workshops will be done throughout the rest of the year in collaboration with SUNY Broome to support and guide seniors to not only give them the ticket but to show them what it entails.

SUNY Broome President Dr. Kevin Drumm said choosing a community college to start a collegiate career is invaluable.

“Many of the students here, half of the class may end up at SUNY Broome, and someday, others might end up with us in a year or two years, five years or 20 years,” said Dr. Drumm. “Their information will already be there and they’ll slide right in.”

Binghamton High School Principal Kevin Richman said he’s super excited to make the process easy.

“The great thing about a SUNY Broome, a two-year school, is they can go, they can experience different opportunities, different studies, and from that point decide their next career path,” said Richman. “For many of them it may lead right into the workforce, it may lead right into arts and services, or it might lead two more years at a four-year school.”

