Handguns, one stolen form Georgia, recovered from Binghamton residence

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The Binghamton Metro SWAT assisted the Broome County Special Investigations Unit Task in executing a search warrant Thursday.

The warrant was executed at 21 Mather St. and recovered two handguns, including: a loaded 9mm Smith & Wesson, a loaded 9mm Glock; which was reported stolen from Georgia, and two high-capacity handgun magazines.

Police arrested 24-year-old Darshean J. Beaman and charged him with two counts of criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree, four counts of criminal possession of a weapon in the third degree and one count of criminal possession of stolen property fourth degree.

No other details were released.

