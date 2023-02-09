How the American Heart Association is raising awareness for Congenital Heart Defect Awareness Week

(WBNG) -- Each year on Feb 7 through Feb 14 people around the nation raise awareness for Congenital Heart Defect Awareness Week which Executive Director of the Southern Tier American Heart Association Franklin Fry said helps honor those born with heart defects.

Fry said Congenital Heart Defect also known as CHD occur when the heart, or blood vessels near the heart, don’t develop normally before birth. He said this annual observance week helps promote the importance for parent to regularly set screenings for their newborns in order to identify if their child is living with this condition.

“We passed a law in New York state that requires what’s called a post op symmetry test for all newborns so the post op test that’s the thing where you clip the little thing on your finger, and it could look at the white blood cell count in your body and up until 2014 it was not a standard practice for newborns to receive.”

He said although there are babies who are born with it, it is also something which can be developed.

“Especially in the first few years especially if no one is paying attention so one of our messages from the American Heart Association is especially for parents of newborns make sure your child is being looked over from a cardiac perspective we tend sometimes not to think about that because it’s so rare it feels rare but makes sure if you are a parent of a new born to ask the doctors and physicians about this issue because it may lead to something down the road.. or it may not "

He said if your child is diagnosed with this continue to seek medical supervision and go to appointments regularly.

