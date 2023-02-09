How customers will be able to purchase Aiello’s Ristorante homemade sauces in the spring

WHITNEY POINT (WBNG) -- This spring, Whitney point’s famous restaurant Aiello’s Ristorante will begin selling some of their famous homemade sauces to customers.

Co-owners of Aiello’s Ristorante Vincenzo Aiello, and Charlie Aiello said they will begin a new venture which was highly demanded by their loyal customers giving them the opportunity to buy some of their famous sauces which will include their meat sauce, vodka sauce, and famous Aiello sauce giving them the chance to make their favorite dishes the Aiello way.

“We’ve been here over forty years ourselves you know we put our foot in the ground a small town like Whitney Point, we are very successful last year was the busiest year we’ve ever had so were doing something right. So since were doing something right let’s bring it out to hopefully the whole area and the country.” Charlie Aiello

They said they are looking forward to the spring and are thankful to all of their customers.

