(WBNG) -- Learn how to defend yourself against various strikes, chokes and weapons.

The women’s ministry group “I Am She” Connect is hosting a self-defense class at Fairbanks Karate in Vestal on Feb. 11 from 1 to 3 p.m.

Classes are $8 per person. You must be 15-years-old or older.

