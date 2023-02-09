Local bars and restaurants get ready for the Superbowl

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- This year, the Philadelphia Eagles go against the Kansas City Chiefs. While neither are teams from the state of New York, football fans are anxiously awaiting the game.

This means restaurants and bars have to plan accordingly. Many restaurants and bars even require all of their employees to work on Superbowl Sunday.

The owner of Nip’s, Mike Scott said, he doesn’t anticipate this year to be too crazy since New York teams aren’t involved. But, since Philadelphia is pretty close, he says they’re still expecting a busy day which is why they have a system for ordering and picking up food. They’ve been using this system for 14 years now.

At Nip’s, they start cooking wings at 1 p.m. and they keep cooking until the last order comes in.

Meanwhile, at The Grove, they have been purchasing more alcohol and they’re even featuring exclusive drinks for the Superbowl. And, if you’re wearing a jersey, you get a free shot for every touchdown.

