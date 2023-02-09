Man arrested for depositing fraudulent checks

(Live 5 News)
By WBNG Staff
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 12:01 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
(WBNG) -- The Broome County Sheriff’s Office said a Binghamton man has been arrested for getting money by depositing fraudulent checks at an ATM.

On Feb. 2, the sheriff’s office charged Stephen K. Osei, 23, with grand larceny in the third degree; a class D felony attempted grand larceny in the third degree; a class E felony, two counts of felony possession of a forged instrument in the second degree; a class D felony.

The sheriff’s office said the fraudulent checks were deposited at an unnamed, local financial institute.

He was processed for arrest and released on an appearance ticket to answer his charges in the Town of Dickinson Court at a later date.

