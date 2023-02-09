Mardi Gras Gala at the Corning Museum of Glass

By Julia Laude
Published: Feb. 9, 2023
(WBNG) -- The 17th Annual Fundraiser to Benefit the Erwin Children & Family Center is Feb. 11 in the auditorium of the Corning Museum of Glass.

Vice President of Marketing & Communications for the non-profit Pathways Stephania Miller joined Around the Tiers Thursday to talk about the event.

Pathways serves individuals and families across the Finger Lakes, Southern Tier and Rochester through programs targeted towards intellectuals and developmental disabilities, mental health, family support, traumatic brain injury, child care and more.

