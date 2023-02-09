New York Rangers acquire forward Vladimir Tarasenko in trade with St. Louis

St. Louis Blues' Vladimir Tarasenko (91) handles the puck during the first period in Game 6 of...
St. Louis Blues' Vladimir Tarasenko (91) handles the puck during the first period in Game 6 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series against the Colorado Avalanche.(AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 4:18 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - The New York Rangers have acquired All-Star Vladimir Tarasenko in a trade with the St. Louis Blues. The Rangers sent conditional 2023 first-round and 2024 fourth-round picks, forward Sammy Blais and prospect Hunter Skinner to the Blues for the prolific scoring winger who’s set to be an unrestricted free agent after the season.

Tarasenko gives New York even more of an offensive boost in the hopes of making another deep playoff run. The 31-year-old Russian has 29 points in 38 games this season but is also a six-time 30-goal scorer. Dealing Tarasenko could be the start of a selloff in St. Louis with the Blues on track to miss the playoffs for just the second time in 12 years.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

State Police seek public’s help in finding missing woman
DMV rolls out new inspection stickers
Shabeli Acevedo holding Presley
Unresponsive stray cat rescued by Binghamton Police recovers after a month
18-year-old killed in Chenango County crash
Former Binghamton Mayor to open ‘beer garden’ in summer

Latest News

Brooklyn Nets' Kevin Durant (7) looks to drive during the first half of an NBA basketball game...
Brooklyn Nets trade Kevin Durant to Phoenix
Highlights: Norwich vs. Susquehanna Valley (girls’ basketball)
Highlights: Chenango Forks vs. Chenango Valley (girls’ basketball)
Susquehanna Valley guard Hayle Warner (11) dribbles the ball upcourt in a high school...
Highlights: Norwich vs. Susquehanna Valley (girls’ basketball)