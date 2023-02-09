New York Rangers acquire forward Vladimir Tarasenko in trade with St. Louis

(AP) - The New York Rangers have acquired All-Star Vladimir Tarasenko in a trade with the St. Louis Blues. The Rangers sent conditional 2023 first-round and 2024 fourth-round picks, forward Sammy Blais and prospect Hunter Skinner to the Blues for the prolific scoring winger who’s set to be an unrestricted free agent after the season.

Tarasenko gives New York even more of an offensive boost in the hopes of making another deep playoff run. The 31-year-old Russian has 29 points in 38 games this season but is also a six-time 30-goal scorer. Dealing Tarasenko could be the start of a selloff in St. Louis with the Blues on track to miss the playoffs for just the second time in 12 years.

