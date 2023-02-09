Public forums to address concerns with NYSEG, RG&E

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) - Whether if you have a home or business, bills are something to address every month.

The New York State Department of Public Service (DPS) is responding to an increase in complaints and concerns when it comes to NYSEG and RG&E. Two forums were held at the Binghamton State Office Building to hear public comment on alleged billing, meter reading, and customer service issues when it comes to services like NYSEG and RG&E.

DPS Consumer Advocate and Director of the Office of Consumer Services, Richard Berkley, led the final meeting of eight in New York.

“We’re collecting experiences and we’re collecting evidence for the record of an ongoing investigation, which is deepening as we talk,” said Berkley.

In Berkley’s words, the number of formal complaints against NYSEG and RG&E that are filed is always much less than the number of people who are not happy.

“When they talk to the company, that doesn’t often translate to coming to us and us finding out about it,” said Berkley. “They have to make the affirmative step of calling the Department of Public Service next.”

The forums, like the ones this week, provide opportunities for face-to-face disclosure. One person in attendance was Southern Tier Non-profit Executive Director Michelle Brown.

“The small non-profit that I’m the executive director of hasn’t received a NYSEG bill since September,” said Brown. “When I called, the recording said that we only were overdue $6.33,” said Brown. “They said that the readings had been inaccurate for the past four or five months. Because they’re understaffed, that they are having to send out, can sign other organizations to do the readings.”

Brown asked Berkley about a resonable timeframe when it comes to a matter like this ongoing investigation.

“The normal length of an investigation with a complicated subject for the department, which is very factually based, very complex investigations, is usually around a year to a year-and-a-half,” said Berkley.

With formal complaints filed, Berkley’s team can collect data, seek out trends, and formulate questions.

“What’s going on? Are there things that are breaking the law? Are there things that are inappropriate behavior? Are there things that are just sloppy? So we look through all of that and that’s what is part of an investigation,” he said.

