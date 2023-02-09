Rain today, a little ice too

Above average temperatures continue
By Brian Schroeder
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 6:04 AM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
THURSDAY: Cloudy, wintry mix. .10-.25″ (.50″) rain, 0-T” snow, 0-.01″ (.05″) ice 90% High 42 (38-44) Wind SE becoming S 15-20 G30 mph

A low moving through the mid-Mississippi Vally will give us a wintry mix today. The main precipitation type will

be rain, but there will be some ice and snow too. Rain showers change to snow showers Thursday night.

Mostly cloudy skies Friday with scattered snow showers. Above average temperatures continue.

A low passing to our south will give us clouds Saturday. As winds turn northwest, cooler, more seasonable temperatures

move in.

High pressure will give us partly cloudy skies Sunday, Monday and Tuesday. Mostly cloudy skies with showers Wednesday.

Keeping temperatures above average!