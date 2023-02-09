Rifle stolen from truck, deputies investigating

(WBNG) -- The Broome County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a rifle that was stolen.

The sheriff’s office said it’s investigating the theft that occurred on Feb. 4 between 9 and 11:30 p.m. in the area of Route 79 and Alexander Road in the Town of Barker.

The office said several items were taken from a 2005 Toyota Tacoma, including the rifle, which is a Savage Axis 6.5 Creedmoor bolt-action with camouflage stock. A Primose Turbo Dogg Coyote Call, Winchester Camouflage Backpack, a gold chain and a silver jewelry chain were also taken.

No witnesses have come forward, the office said. No suspects have been identified either.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 607-778-2334. Refer to case #23-02505.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.