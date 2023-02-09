Some sun to end week

Tonight: Cloudy and rainy. Winds up to near 30 MPH. Low: 43-48.

Friday: Mix of sun and clouds. Breezy. High: 35-42.

Friday Night: Cloudy with snow showers. Low: 18-26.

Saturday: Sunny with a few high clouds. High: 36. Low: 23.

Sunday: Partly sunny. High: 44. Low: 27.

Monday: Sun and clouds with increasing clouds late. High: 46. Low: 29.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. High: 42. Low: 31.

Wednesday: Rain showers and unseasonably mild. High: 49. Low: 35.

Thursday: Rain showers and remaining mild. High: 51. Low: 33.

Forecast Discussion:

It will be a very mild night, with temperatures in the mid-40s, with some spots even reaching the low-50s before a cold front swings through. Rain showers will continue as well, although amounts will be minor, with most seeing around a tenth of an inch.

It will be a more seasonable day Friday, but temperatures will remain above average with highs hovering around 40. A few mixed showers, mainly north, can’t be ruled out. Overnight Friday, lows will fall into the mid-20s, with a few snow showers developing, with minor accumulations.

Saturday will feature high pressure, allowing for sunny skies, and highs in the mid-30s. Sunday will see a warmer day, with highs in the mid-40s with a mix of sun and clouds.

The sunshine sticks around Monday, as do the mild temperatures. Highs will reach the mid-to-upper 40s. Clouds will increase Monday afternoon, but we will remain dry. Clouds remain for Tuesday, but temperatures will remain mild, with highs in the low-40s.

Wednesday and Thursday will both feature rain showers and very mild air, with highs on both days approaching the upper-40s and low-50s.

