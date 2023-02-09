Southern Tier Singer’s Collective presents ‘Visions of Glory’

(WBNG) -- The Southern Tier Singer’s Collective will present “Visions of Glory,” where you can hear sounds of the Renaissance.

Artistic Director of the Southern Tier Singer’s Collective William Culverhouse joined Around the Tiers Thursday to talk about the free performance on Feb. 12 at the Saint James Catholic Church in Johnson City at 3 p.m.

No ticket is required but voluntary donations are gratefully accepted.

