Binghamton University collecting data for ‘driving simulation study’, volunteers needed

VESTAL (WBNG) - When it comes to mild traumatic brain injury, also known as mTBI, 50 to 60 million are affected yearly worldwide and 1.6 to 3.8 million are affected here in the United States.

To address how it impacts an everyday task like driving, there’s a collaborative study happening over at Binghamton University.

One of the focuses for the study is to give clinicians a better understanding of when it’s safe for a person to return to daily activities, like driving.

The Director of the Motion Analysis Research Laboratory, Vipul Lugade, said the numbers of those affected with mTBI is often underreported.

”A lot of subjective evaluations,” said Lugade. “We don’t necessarily know the true number of concussions that occur. That’s one of the reasons we want to do this study so we can actually understand what are the deficits and are people going back to activity, play, work, and then in our case driving too early.”

For this study, there’s a control group and a concussed population.

They are seeking healthy and concussed adults ages 16 to 24 but also looking into the driving impact of concussions across the lifespan for those up to 95.

Like many studies, there are pilot participants where the experiment can get adjustments.

“So usually, we will take about five to 10 pilots, and then when we start formal data collection, we should be around 30 participants for each whole study,” said Assistant Professor and Department of Systems Science and Industrial Engineering’s Chao Shi.

To get involved and help them collect data, send an email to concussionstudy@binghamton.edu.

You can expect them to need roughly two hours of your time, especially if you’re a younger participant.

