A cool start to the weekend

Tonight: Cloudy with snow showers. Low: 18-26.

Saturday: Cloudy early, sunny in the afternoon. High: 30-36.

Saturday Night: Clear early before increasing clouds. Low: 20-28.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy. High: 45. Low: 27.

Monday: Cloudy skies. High: 47. Low: 29.

Tuesday: Sun and clouds. High: 41. Low: 32.

Wednesday: Rain showers and unseasonably mild. High: 50. Low: 40.

Thursday: Rain showers and remaining mild. High: 55. Low: 43.

Friday: Rain showers. Highs early before dropping into the 30s. High: 43↓. Low: 18.

Forecast Discussion:

Some snow showers will develop tonight as a low pressure moves to the north. Snowfall amounts will be less than an inch. Lows will fall into the low-20s, with some higher spots falling into the upper-teens.

Clouds will linger Saturday morning, before high pressure builds in during the afternoon, allowing for plentiful sunshine. Highs will be a bit more seasonable, with temperatures peaking in the mid-30s. Saturday night will start off clear, but clouds will increase as a low-pressure system pushes to our south.

Sunday will be cloudy and dry, with mild temperatures once again returning. Highs will reach the mid-40s. The mild air lingers into Monday as well, with spots reaching the upper-40s.

A weak cold front swings across the region Monday night, and that will set off a few light snow showers. High pressure fills back in, allowing for some sunshine. Temperatures will remain above average, with highs in the low-40s.

Temperatures really rise as we head into Wednesday and Thursday. A low-pressure system will be developing west of the region, allowing for some very mild air and rain showers both days. Highs on Wednesday will push near 50, with temperatures on Thursday rising into the mid-50s before a cold front. That cold front will drop temperatures throughout the day Friday, with early highs in the mid-40s before temperatures fall throughout the 30s. Rain is expected as well.

