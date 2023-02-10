A cooler Storm Track 12 Forecast

Average temperatures for Saturday
By Brian Schroeder
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 5:42 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FRIDAY: Cloudy with early rain showers. 0-.05″ 20% High 40 (36-42) Wind W 10-20 G30 mph

Mostly cloudy skies Friday with early rain showers. Winds will turn westerly and temperatures will hold steady

near 40 degrees through the afternoon. Rain showers will change to snow showers as colder air moves in.

We’ll have early clouds and a few snowflakes early Saturday. With a northwest wind, we’ll have cooler, more seasonable

temperatures. Skies will be mostly clear Saturday night.

A low passing to our south will give us some clouds Sunday. Partly cloudy skies Monday and Tuesday with highs in the 40s.

Mostly cloudy skies with showers Wednesday and Thursday as a cold front approaches. Ahead of the front, temperatures

will climb to near 50.

Off and on showers