Crews respond to car vs. pedestrian crash in Johnson City

Car vs Pedestrian in Johnson City
Car vs Pedestrian in Johnson City(WBNG)
By Scott Sasina
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 7:25 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Johnson City (WBNG) -- Emergency crews were called to Harry L. Drive in Johnson City Thursday night for reports of a person hit by a car.

When our news crew got to the scene around 7:15pm, Johnson City Police, Fire Department and Union Ambulance were all present.

According to the Johnson City Police, the person who was hit has a leg injury. This happened in the village right before the intersection on Harry L. Drive and Reynolds Road.

This is a developing story so stay with us if any more information comes into our newsroom.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

State Police seek public’s help in finding missing woman
DMV rolls out new inspection stickers
18-year-old killed in Chenango County crash
Shabeli Acevedo holding Presley
Unresponsive stray cat rescued by Binghamton Police recovers after a month
Man arrested for depositing fraudulent checks

Latest News

Town of Dickenson Supervisor explains benefits of new bridge
The simulation is at Binghamton University's West Gym.
Binghamton University collecting data for ‘driving simulation study’, volunteers needed
I-81 Demolition
I-81 Demolition
Macaroons at Gabriella's Cakes & Co.
Johnson City’s newest boutique bakery shop