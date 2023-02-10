Crews respond to car vs. pedestrian crash in Johnson City
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 7:25 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Johnson City (WBNG) -- Emergency crews were called to Harry L. Drive in Johnson City Thursday night for reports of a person hit by a car.
When our news crew got to the scene around 7:15pm, Johnson City Police, Fire Department and Union Ambulance were all present.
According to the Johnson City Police, the person who was hit has a leg injury. This happened in the village right before the intersection on Harry L. Drive and Reynolds Road.
This is a developing story so stay with us if any more information comes into our newsroom.
Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.