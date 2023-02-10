Johnson City man pleads guilty to having sexual contact with child in 2008

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The Broome County District Attorney’s Office announced that a sex offender will go to prison Friday.

The district attorney’s office said Eric M. Gross, 45, of Johnson City, plead guilty to sexual conduct against a child in the second degree, a felony.

Gross admitted that he engaged in sexual contact with a child under the age of 13-year-old in 2008. The incidents occurred in Binghamton and Johnson City.

He will be sentenced to four years in prison and 10 years of post-release supervision on May 9. He will also be required to register as a sex offender under the New York State Sex Offender Registration Act.

“Abuse cases dating back 15 years are very difficult to prosecute,” said District Attorney Michael Korchak said. “This resolution saves the victim from having to testify in court and relive the crime.”

Korchak said anyone who is a victim of abuse should contact the police or the district attorney’s office.

