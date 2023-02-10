Johnson City’s newest boutique bakery shop

By Shabeli Acevedo
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 7:20 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
JOHNSON CITY (WBNG) -- Gabriella Lopiccolo Girgory is no stranger to the restaurant industry. She grew up helping her father at his restaurant, Franks, in the town of Maine. After graduating from culinary school, she returned home to work there.

During those 7 years, she was able to experiment and teach herself different things in the baking world since she was working on her own. From there, her dad pushed her to do cakes and she did her first wedding two years after graduating. She started doing a lot of cakes for the wedding industry.

Gabriella loved the boutique bakeries in New York city which played a huge role in why she decided to open Gabriella’s Cakes & Co.

Gabriella’s Cakes & Co. opens this Saturday, Feb.11th. Just in time for valentine’s day. In the future, the owner said she would love to add ice cream that you can add on top of all of the desserts and eventually even champagne and wine.

For now, they’ll have macaroons, cupcakes, and cake by the slice with signature flavors. For more information about Gabriella’s, click here.

