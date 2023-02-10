Man arrested for not installing HVAC systems as promised

This intelligence-driven operation resulted in 358 searches, 175 arrests, 98 firearms were...
This intelligence-driven operation resulted in 358 searches, 175 arrests, 98 firearms were seized, and narcotics and gang paraphernalia were recovered.(WRDW/WAGT)
By WBNG Staff
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 5:05 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WBNG) -- New York State Troopers arrested a Tompkins County man following a larceny investigation.

State Police said Orion C. Parker-Megivern, 44, was charged with grand larceny in the second degree; a class D felony and scheme to defraud in the first degree, a class E felony. He was arrested in an investigation that began in August 2022.

Police said the investigation determined that Parker-Megivern agreed with customers for HVAC-type installation and after receiving down payments either never started the agreed-upon work or completed only a minimal amount of work without finishing.

The investigation covered incidents that occurred dating September 2019 and included 13 complaints.

He was arraigned in the Tompkins County Centralized Arraignment Part Court and released pending further proceedings.

Anyone who has similar incidents involving Parker Megivern may contact the New York State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation or the Tompkins County Sheriff’s Criminal Investigations Division.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DMV rolls out new inspection stickers
18-year-old killed in Chenango County crash
Man arrested for depositing fraudulent checks
State Police seek public’s help in finding missing woman
Car vs Pedestrian in Johnson City
Crews respond to car vs. pedestrian crash in Johnson City

Latest News

Johnson City man pleads guilty to having sexual contact with child in 2008
You can now buy recreational cannabis in Binghamton legally as ‘Just Breathe’ opens doors
Molinaro to host several town halls across 19th Congressional District
Mekai Lindsey - 12 Sports Athlete of the Week