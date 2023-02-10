Man arrested for not installing HVAC systems as promised

(WBNG) -- New York State Troopers arrested a Tompkins County man following a larceny investigation.

State Police said Orion C. Parker-Megivern, 44, was charged with grand larceny in the second degree; a class D felony and scheme to defraud in the first degree, a class E felony. He was arrested in an investigation that began in August 2022.

Police said the investigation determined that Parker-Megivern agreed with customers for HVAC-type installation and after receiving down payments either never started the agreed-upon work or completed only a minimal amount of work without finishing.

The investigation covered incidents that occurred dating September 2019 and included 13 complaints.

He was arraigned in the Tompkins County Centralized Arraignment Part Court and released pending further proceedings.

Anyone who has similar incidents involving Parker Megivern may contact the New York State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation or the Tompkins County Sheriff’s Criminal Investigations Division.

