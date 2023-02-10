Mekai Lindsey - 12 Sports Athlete of the Week

ENDICOTT, N.Y. (WBNG) - The midrange, that space between the key and the three-point arc. For years in basketball, that was the area where scorers thrived. Recently though, that skill has gone away, replaced by more three-pointers and drives to the basket, leaving that part of the floor empty.

Union-Endicott junior guard Mekai Lindsey doesn’t mind, because that just leaves more space for him to do what he does best.

“On my midrange, I get a lot of good elevation, so I feel like if I get into a spot in the midrange I can just pull up and shoot it over whoever is guarding me,” said Lindsey.

“It’s just something you don’t see anymore. Everyone wants to shoot the three, or obviously the layups, but his strength is his midrange. When he elevates, I know it’s going in,” explained Union-Endicott head coach Jordan Buck.

Mekai can also score from multiple levels too, as he’s averaging 13.4 PPG with those buckets coming at the most crucial times.

“I’ve seen him start to take over games in the fourth quarter when we need him to. It’s pretty special to watch. He’s very talented, very gifted,” added Buck.

His scoring ability then opens up passing lanes to get his teammates involved.

“I like to score the ball so when I’m just working off my scoring, if I get a few shots that’s just going to open up my teammates or if I’m distributing the ball that’s going to open me up,” said Lindsey.

Those on the U-E roster appreciate that playmaking ability.

“It’s amazing. He’s a real facilitator on the court. He knows what he’s doing. He knows what he wants us to do. He knows all the plays from all of the positions. He’s a real leader,” added Union-Endicott senior guard Latrail Jones.

“Mekai is just going to focus on distributing the ball, being just the best offensive player he can be. Not only scoring but also getting his teammates involved within that,” said Union-Endicott senior forward Larry Morse.

Now the Tigers are preparing for the postseason. In 2022, U-E lost in the sectional final and Mekai is using that memory as fuel this year.

“I never want to experience that again. They were all happy getting their medals and we just had to sit there and watch them. Terrible feeling,” said Lindsey.

If winning it all comes down to one shot, the Tigers know who’s taking it.

