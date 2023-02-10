Molinaro to host several town halls across 19th Congressional District

(WBNG) -- Congressman Marc Molinaro (R, NY-19) has laid out several dates on which he will hold town-hall-style meetings.

The freshman congressman, who represents the state’s new 19th Congressional District, will hold a town hall in 11 counties, including Broome and Chenango counties, with more to be announced later.

“I am excited to host our eleven-county town hall tour,” said Congressman Molinaro. “My job is to be Upstate New York’s voice in Congress. With a district as vast as New York’s 19th Congressional District, I felt it was important to hear from communities in every corner of our district. I can’t wait to get this tour rolling and continue my conversation with the people I’m representing.”

The Broome County town hall meeting will be held on Feb. 16 at 5:30 p.m. at the Endwell Fire Department at 3508 Country Club Rd. in Endwell. The Chenango County town hall meeting will be held on Feb. 14 at 11 a.m. at the City of Norwich Firehouse on 31 E. Main St. in Norwich.

