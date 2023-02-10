Town of Dickenson Supervisor explains benefits of new bridge

Town of Dickenson (WBNG) -- After permanently closing the I-81 pedestrian bridge, the Town of Dickinson has constructed a new bridge they believe will be safer for residents.

Town of Dickenson Supervisor Michael Marinaccio said after 50 years the old I-81 bridge has reached the end of its service life. He said the old bridge was both unsafe and hazardous as he witnessed debris, stones, and pieces of concrete falling from the bridge.

Marinaccio said the new trail is safe for pedestrians and people riding across the bridge on bicycles or just out for a walk.

" It was not lit; it was open 24/7 people were cutting through the fences for some reason. There were drug activities going on, there was criminal activities taking place. it was discovered that they were coming from the bridge from the city side so there was stuff that we were dealing with, with the bridge.” said Marinaccio

He said they have also added new light, emergency phones, and cross walk signals and more.

The bridge will be removed during the 2023 construction season. Marinaccio said traffic on route 11 and old front street may experience lane and shoulder closures.

Copyright 2022 WBNG. All rights reserved.