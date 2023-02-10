You can now buy recreational cannabis in Binghamton legally as ‘Just Breathe’ opens doors

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- You can now buy adult-use recreational cannabis in Binghamton. Legally, that is.

Marijuana was legalized in New York State in March 2021 under former Governor Andrew Cuomo. But on Friday, “Just Breathe,” a recreational dispensary opened its doors to the public. Specifically, it opened at 3 p.m. Friday and immediately had customers.

The business, which is state-sponsored, is the third to open in New York State but the first one outside of New York City to sell cannabis for recreational use. It’s located at 75 Court St. in Binghamton. The New York State Office of Cannabis Management called the opening of the Binghamton shop monumental.

Just Breathe is operated by On Point Cannabis, Inc. in partnership with the Broome County Urban League. They say they have high hopes that the business will help the local economy by creating jobs.

“We know that this industry is exploding probably in job creation quicker than we’ve ever seen,” Broome County Urban League CEO Jennifer Lesko told 12 News.

The Urban League said it was thankful to Binghamton officials for helping make the weed shop possible. The Binghamton City Planning Commission unanimously approved the dispensary.

The New York State Cannabis Control Board began issuing cannabis dispensary licenses in November 2022 with the first shops opening in late December 2022.

