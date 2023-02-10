YWCA’s ‘Dine for a cause’ at Little Venice

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- On Feb. 9 the YWCA of Binghamton held their ‘dine for a cause’ food tasting event at Little Venice in downtown Binghamton.

Dozens of members from the community came to little Venice to sample some of the best dishes on the menu while also getting the chance to learn about the work that goes on at the YWCA.

12 News spoke with Crystal Sackett, the senior project director at the YWCA about the need for fundraising and where the proceeds will be going.

“Our shelter right now, we are the only womens shelter in Broome County and we are running at about 120 percent right now so we desperately could use the funds to help with the extra women that are coming into the shelter.” said Crystal Sackett.

Whether it be dine in or takeout, Little Venice will be donating a percentage from each guests bill this evening to help the YWCA of Binghamton and their mission of making a positive impact in the community.

