Mild air and sunshine for Sunday

Tonight: Mainly clear skies. Cold. Low: 23-31.

Sunday: Sun and clouds. High: 38-47.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy. Low: 20-30.

Monday: Sun and clouds. Increasing clouds late. High: 47. Low: 27.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. High: 43. Low: 33.

Wednesday: Rain showers and unseasonably mild. High: 54. Low: 40.

Thursday: Rain showers and remaining mild. High: 59. Low: 48.

Friday: Rain showers. Highs early before dropping into the 30s. High: 48↓. Low: 15.

Saturday: Sunny skies. Cooler. High: 37. Low: 25.

Forecast Discussion:

A quiet night for the region as high pressure settles in overhead, leading to mainly clear skies. Lows will fall into the mid-20s.

The sunshine remains on Sunday, but it will be milder as winds shift to the south. Highs will be in the mid-40s. Partly cloudy skies are expected overnight Sunday, with lows in the low-20s.

The mild air remains as we start the workweek, as temperatures on Monday will climb to the upper-40s under a mix of sun and clouds. A weak cold front passes the region Monday night, which will cool the atmosphere down slightly. Highs on Tuesday will be in the low-40s under mostly sunny skies.

Active weather returns as we head toward the end of the week. Some isolated rain showers pop up Wednesday ahead of an area of low pressure off to our west. We will be on the warm side of the low, which will lead to highs in the mid-50s. As the front approaches on Thursday, we will see our temperatures soar into the upper-50s to even 60 in some spots. Rain will arrive during the afternoon and continue to fall into Friday morning.

Friday will see temperatures reach an early high in the upper-40s before temperatures fall into the 30s by the afternoon. Rain will wind down by Friday afternoon. High-pressure returns on Saturday, allowing for sunny skies and highs in the upper-30s.

