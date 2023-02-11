New gastropub aims to “add something different” to the Town of Greene

GREENE, NY (WBNG)-- If you’re looking for a dinner option this weekend, a new gastropub has opened up in Chenango County.

“Patocka’s”, located in downtown Greene on Genesee Street, is co-owned by Gary Parker and his daughter Alexandra Howe.

Howe said Patocka’s hopes to add something different to the community.

“In Greene, New York this is such a different building than you would see around here,” said Howe. “We wanted to bring something modern and new to the area.”

Parker has owned the building for around 15 years and has rented it out to a variety of tenants. At one point he owned and operated a cafe at this location, but entering into restaurant ownership alongside his daughter has been a different experience.

He said the restaurant is similar to the cafe he ran before, but on a bigger scale and the building has undergone renovations since.

The restaurant serves lunch and dinner, as well as brunch on Sundays.

Patocka’s serves a variety of menu items and prides itself on serving a selection of craft beers all local to New York State.

