Recall issued for 56,000 COVID-19 antigen rapid tests

The company issued a nationwide recall of the Skippack Medical Lab rapid test kits.
The company issued a nationwide recall of the Skippack Medical Lab rapid test kits.(FDA)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Feb. 11, 2023 at 1:17 AM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Over 56,000 COVID-19 antigen tests have been recalled, according to Universal Meditech Inc.

The company issued a nationwide recall of the Skippack Medical Lab rapid test kits, saying they were distributed without appropriate clearance or approval by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

The kits could potentially cause inaccurate test results.

The recalled products were manufactured from October 2021 to December 2021 and distributed in January 2022.

Consumers should stop using the devices immediately and contact the distributor for product return.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DMV rolls out new inspection stickers
18-year-old killed in Chenango County crash
Man arrested for depositing fraudulent checks
State Police seek public’s help in finding missing woman
Car vs Pedestrian in Johnson City
Crews respond to car vs. pedestrian crash in Johnson City

Latest News

Highlights: Delhi vs. Maine-Endwell (boys’ basketball)
Chenango Forks hockey advances to BCHSHA semifinals with 6-2 win over Maine-Endwell
Union-Endicott boys’ basketball wins STAC Metro Division with win over Johnson City
Doors opened to the public today (Feb. 10) at 3 p.m.
Upstate New York sees its first recreation cannabis dispensary, reaction from those in line