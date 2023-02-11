Union-Endicott boys’ basketball wins STAC Metro Division with win over Johnson City

By Jacob Russo
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 10:42 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
ENDICOTT, N.Y. (WBNG) - In a winner-take-all showdown, the Union-Endicott boys’ basketball team took the Southern Tier Athletic Conference Metro Division with a come-from-behind win over the Johnson City Wildcats.

Down 34-24 at halftime, the Tigers outscored Johnson City 23-16 in the third quarter to be down just three heading into the fourth quarter. In the fourth, U-E continued to score and held their opponents to just seven points in the final frame to win 60-57.

With the win, Union-Endicott will take on Chenango Forks in the STAC semifinals on Tuesday, February 14.

