Upstate New York sees its first recreation cannabis dispensary, reaction from those in line

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Over in Downtown Binghamton, 75 Court St. is making state headlines because “Just breathe” is the first legal recreational cannabis dispensary outside New York City.

To get to this point, Communications Director for the Office of Cannabis Management, Freeman Klopott, said this started with the Seeding Opportunity Initiative and having hundreds of state family farmers grow adult-use cannabis throughout the summer and harvesting the product.

“Now we’re opening dispensaries,” said Klopott. “They’re either owned by nonprofits like this one here. “Just Breathe” is owned by Broome County Urban League. Or they’re owned by people who were directly impacted by the prohibition on cannabis in that they themselves were arrested or a close family member was arrested.”

At the Binghamton site, the sales will generate revenue both for the nonprofit and revenue for the state.

“Forty percent of the revenue that comes to the state is dedicated to a community reinvestment fund,” said Klopott. “That money will be redirected into localities all over the state in the form of grants, to nonprofit organizations, and other service providers.”

Our team didn’t spot any nearby protestors and those in line were feeling optimistic about the future.

“It’s been a long time coming, you know,” said Broome County Resident Robert Gates. “It’s great that everybody realizes that it’s really needed in this area. It’s going to be good for the Urban League to share the profits.”

“Especially with people probably coming down from sort of far away since it’s the first one outside the city, hopefully it helps the business and the local economy and the small businesses around here, too,” said Student Dylan Fay.

The Office of Cannabis Management isn’t surprised Broome County is home to the third option in the state.

“Binghamton has been very supportive of bringing the industry here,” said Klopott. “It’s clear that the city recognizes the value that this is going to deliver.”

Also supporting this vision is President of Ayrloom Mack Hueber and he’s no stranger to the process.

“We are in the two existing stores in Manhattan,” said Hueber. “There’s actually going to be a third store opening on Monday. It’s all about supporting small local farmers and small businesses.”

Klopott said this recreational dispensary is no different than having a liquor store in your community. He also said just like any other retailer, the site is looking to be a part of the community.

